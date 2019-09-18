Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault accuser dies

The anonymous massage therapist who accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault has died in the middle of his lawsuit.

According to Page Six, Spacey’s lawyers filed a “notice of statement noting plaintiff’s death” Sept. 18.

The masseur, who filed the suit as John Doe in September 2018, claimed that Spacey forced him to touch his genitals during a massage in 2016 — which Spacey denies.

No other details about the circumstances of the man’s death have been released yet.

Though the “House of Cards” actor has been accused of sexual assault multiple times, this was the closest he had come to facing legal repercussions.

The Hollywood Reporter says that the John Doe’s heirs could continue the lawsuit, but it is unclear whether they will, as doing so would likely require revealing his identity.