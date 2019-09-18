Deborah Cox to headline Metro Inclusive Health’s annual fundraiser

ABOVE: Deborah Cox, photo courtesy Metro Inclusive Health.

ST. PETERSBURG | Metro Inclusive Health announced Sept. 18 that recording artist and LGBTQ advocate Deborah Cox will headline the organization’s annual Cocktail Party scheduled for Nov. 9.

Metro utilizes the annual event to fundraise for its many essential health and community services offered throughout Tampa Bay. The organization served more than 27,000 individuals in 2018 and is on course to significantly increase that number this year.

“As one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States, demand for community programs has continued to grow,” Metro CEO Lorraine Langlois says. “We serve a vital need in fulfilling that sense of community among our seniors as well helping the youngest of our LGBTQ+ community deal with the challenges of coming out, often within conservative households.”

Cox is a longtime LGBTQ ally who has performed throughout Tampa Bay and Central Florida, including LGBTQ gatherings like St Pete Pride and GayDayS. The Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum recording artist has had 13 Billboard Dance chart No. 1 hits, including the longest-running R&B single “Nobody’s Supposed to be Here,” and led the celebrated national tour of “The Bodyguard.”

Metro’s Cocktail Party is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9 and will be held in their 47,000 square foot headquarters in St. Petersburg. Tickets begin at $60 per person and include open bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a brief ceremony followed by an intimate 30-minute performance by Cox. A select number of “Producer Level” tickets are available that include a meet and greet, photo and preferred seating.

Tickets are available now at MetroTampaBay.org/CocktailParty2019. For sponsorship information, contact James Keane at JamesK@metrotampabay.org.