PHOTOS: Lizzo brings the juice to Tampa

TAMPA | More than 7,000 of superstar Lizzo’s ever-expanding fanbase—which she affectionately refers to as her Lizzbians—filled the Yuengling Center Sept. 10 for the singer’s sold-out stop of her “Cuz I Love You Too” tour.

Ari Lennox opened for the iconic LGBTQ ally, who subsequently performed 16 songs. Lizzo began with “Heaven Help Me,” making her way through “Cuz I Love You,” “Boys,” “Like A Girl” and ending with her megahit “Juice.”

“I never thought I would be able to do this, so I want you to look at me, and I want you to see that in yourself,” the performer shared with the crowd. “I want you to see somebody in yourself who can achieve the unachievable—and dream up the impossible and make the impossible possible. Be your own superstar in your story of self-love.”

Watermark was on hand to help welcome Lizzo to Tampa—check out our photos below.

Photos by Dylan Todd.