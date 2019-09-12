LGBTQ youth who are making a difference: Michael G. Batista

28 | Gay | He/Him/His

Florida’s 13th congressional district covers Pinellas County from Clearwater through St. Petersburg.

Nearly 730,000 Floridians call the area home, as does St Pete Pride—Florida’s largest LGBTQ Pride celebration and one of the largest in the country. It’s no surprise then that Rep. Charlie Crist, an LGBTQ ally who represents the district, sought out Michael G. Batista.

Batista serves as Crist’s LGBTQ liaison and the district’s senior constituent advocate. Working primarily from three offices, he explains, “I cut through the bureaucratic red tape for the constituents and help them resolve their issues with federal agencies.”

Batista handles concerns ranging from passport requests to returning Social Security back pay. “There’s nothing more important to my boss than making sure government works for the people,” he says, “and I’m honored to help make that happen.”

He always knew he wanted to work as a public servant, but his foray into politics began as a student ahead of President Obama’s election. “I wanted to do everything I could to push our country forward,” he recalls. “I moved up in volunteering with his campaign and then lobbied for a nonprofit in D.C.”

After lobbying Rep. Kathy Castor, he was offered an internship and joined the Florida Democratic Party. He subsequently worked for former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“After the election of our current president, I wanted to stay in politics to work toward the positive direction that our country had been going in,” Batista says. “I wanted to protect the values of what I believe is a true America; where we provide opportunities for all individuals.” That’s when Rep. Crist sought him out.

“I’m tasked with being the eyes and ears of the district,” Batista says. “One of the biggest joys of my job has been my ability to amplify the incredible work of our LGBTQ community on a national level. This year, our office helped to secure national recognition of the Gulfport Library LGBTQ Resource Center, and in my first year on the job I helped bring St Pete Pride to the Capitol Floor in a proclamation by the Congressman in front of the entire House of Representatives.”

Batista says he’ll continue shining that national spotlight on Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ community and its many accomplishments, not only during Pride but year-round. “I want you to know that I am your advocate,” he says, “whether you need federal assistance or just a listening ear.”