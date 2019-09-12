10 LGBTQ youth in Central Florida and Tampa Bay who are making a difference in their communities

We may be biased, but the LGBTQ communities in Central Florida and Tampa Bay are overflowing with passionate leaders, trend-setters and inspiring champions. That’s why each year we select the cream of the crop and name them as our Most Remarkable People of the Year.

As we looked around our community we noticed something interesting—that many of the community advocates standing up to be leaders, making a difference in the world and all-in-all being remarkable were getting younger and younger. That’s why we decided to recognize the tremendous work these amazing individuals are doing.

We present to you our inaugural list of Tomorrow’s Leaders Today. We have selected 10 LGBTQ youth under 30 years old who are making a positive impact on the LGBTQ communities of Central Florida and Tampa Bay.

These LGBTQ youth come from a variety of backgrounds, upbringings and situations but they all have one thing in common: they are truly leaders among their peers and will inspire you at any age.

Below is our list of 10 of Tomorrow’s Leaders Today. Click on each of the names to read more about these amazing individuals.

Kristian “Kris” Aponto, 19 | He/Him/His

Michael G. Batista, 28 | He/Him/His

Elliott Darrow, 21 | He/Him/His

Yasmin Flasterstein, 25 | She/Her/Hers

Miguel Jasso-Ruiz, 18 | He/Him/His

Brandon Scott Kiley, 25 | He/Him/His

Prin Ocea, 24 | They/Them/Theirs

Gabriell Rush, 24 | She/Her/Hers

Ian Siljestrom, 27 | He/Him/His

Lucas Wehle, 27 | He/Him/His