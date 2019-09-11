Virginia city approves resolution against conversion therapy for minors

By : Michael K. Lavers OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
September 11, 2019
Comments: 0
ABOVE: The Richmond City Council on Sept. 9, 2019, unanimously passed a resolution that urges Virginia lawmakers to ban so-called conversion therapy for minors in the state. (Photo by Jim via Flickr)

The Richmond City Council unanimously approved a resolution Sept. 9 that urges Virginia lawmakers to ban so-called conversion therapy to minors.

“A city that values diversity, equity and inclusivity can’t stay silent about a barbaric and abusive practice that targets LGBTQ+ youth,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney on Twitter.

“I am proud that members of Richmond’s City Council joined me in opposing the inhumane and regressive practice of conversion therapy and affirming the sexual orientation and identities of all Richmonders,” he added.

The Virginia Board of Counseling in February voted in favor of banning licensed counselors from practicing the widely discredited practice. The Virginia General Assembly in recent years has killed several bills that would have banned conversion therapy for minors in the state.

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in 2018 signed a bill that banned conversion therapy for minors in his state. D.C. is among the other U.S. jurisdictions that have banned the practice.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, last month signed an executive order that bans the use of public funds for conversion therapy for minors. North Carolina, which borders Virginia, is the first Southern state to make such a move.

Share this story:

Avatar

Michael K. Lavers OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

N. Carolina governor moves to block conversion therapy funds
Kansas governor signs ‘religious freedom’ anti-LGBTQ adoption law
North Carolina special session fails to repeal HB2