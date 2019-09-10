Issue: 26.18 Tomorrow’s Leaders Today

By : Dylan Todd
September 10, 2019
Watermark highlights 10 LGBTQ youth in Central Florida and Tampa Bay who are making a difference in their community, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!

Watermark Issue 26.18 // September 5 – September 19, 2019

On the Cover | Page 21
Tomorrow’s Leaders Today

Mens Saunas Unite | Page 8
The NABA to hold its annual convention in Orlando.

2020 Vision | Page 10
Tampa Bay lawmakers lead fight for statewide LGBTQ protections.

The Rainbow Connection | Page 33
WFTV’s Jorge Esteves tackles LGBTQ issues in a new podcast ‘Under the Rainbow.’

Screentime in Sarasota | Page 35
Fabulous Independent Film Festival returns for ninth outing.

