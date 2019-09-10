Issue: 26.18 Tomorrow’s Leaders Today

Watermark highlights 10 LGBTQ youth in Central Florida and Tampa Bay who are making a difference in their community, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!
Watermark Issue 26.18 // September 5 – September 19, 2019
On the Cover | Page 21
Tomorrow’s Leaders Today
Mens Saunas Unite | Page 8
The NABA to hold its annual convention in Orlando.
2020 Vision | Page 10
Tampa Bay lawmakers lead fight for statewide LGBTQ protections.
The Rainbow Connection | Page 33
WFTV’s Jorge Esteves tackles LGBTQ issues in a new podcast ‘Under the Rainbow.’
Screentime in Sarasota | Page 35
Fabulous Independent Film Festival returns for ninth outing.
LOOKING FOR A PRINT COPY?
Click here to find a distribution site nearest to you!