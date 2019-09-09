NFL star Drew Brees defends appearing in antigay group’s PSA

By : Mariah Cooper of the Washington Blade, Courtesy of the National LGBT Media Association
September 9, 2019
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is defending his choice to appear in a public service announcement for Focus on the Family, an evangelical organization with a record of anti-LGBT legislation.

Brees filmed a 20-second PSA titled “Bring Your Bible to School Day” for the group.

“I want to encourage you to live out your faith on Bring your Bible to School Day and share God’s love with friends,” Brees says in the video. “You’re not alone.”

Brees has reportedly been connected to the organization since 2010. He is also a longtime friend of Ellen DeGeneres, and appeared in an anti-bullying PSA for teens in 2010, which aired on her show.

However, Brees defended his decision to appear in the PSA saying that he wasn’t promoting the group.

“It was not promoting any group, certainly not promoting any group that is associated with that type of behavior,” Brees said during a post-practice media availability. “I know that there are, unfortunately, Christian organizations out there that are involved in that kind of thing, and to me that is totally against what being Christian is all about. Being Christian is love. It’s forgiveness, it’s respecting all, it’s accepting all.”

