Watch: teaser for ‘Queer Eye: We’re in Japan’

ABOVE: “Queer Eye” Fab Five: Tan France, Bobby BerkAntoni PorowskiKaramo Brown and Jonathan Van Ness. (Screenshot via YouTube)

“Queer Eye” will return to Netflix for a four-episode mini-series set in Japan.

The Fab Five “will bring their expertise to Tokyo to make-better four heroes while experiencing Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming and culture firsthand,” according to Netflix.

The teaser shows Japanese model and actress Kiko Mizuhara inviting Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness to bring their skills to Japan. Comedian Naomi Watanabe will be a special guest.

The episodes stream Nov. 1 on Netflix.

Watch below.

