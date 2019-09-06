New music video released for Freddie Mercury’s birthday to spread AIDS awareness

(Screenshot from YouTube.)

To celebrate what would have been LGBTQ musical icon Freddie Mercury’s 73rd birthday Sept. 5, Universal Music Group released a new music video for his song “Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow.”

Mercury found fame as the front man for the British rock band Queen. Though he died of AIDS in 1991, the singer’s legacy still looms large, especially after last year’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” — a biographical movie about his life and rise to fame. “Bohemian Rhapsody” was one of the biggest cinematic hits of 2018 earning more than $900 million at the worldwide box office and won four Oscars, including one for actor Rami Malek who portrayed Mercury in the film.

“Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow” was originally released in 1985 on Mercury’s solo album “Mr. Bad Guy.” The music video depicts two blood cells falling in love and their emotions after one of them is infected with HIV.

The video was made in support of The Mercury Phoenix Trust — a charity set up by the members of Queen in Mercury’s memory dedicated to fighting HIV/AIDS.

The video was directed by Esteban Bravo and Beth David, the same duo behind the massively popular animated LGBTQ short film “In a Heartbeat.”

In the description of the video, Bravo and David included a statement on their intentions behind the video.

“We wanted to tell a story that was relevant to Freddie’s life, but not explicitly about him,” they said. “The AIDS crisis of the 1980s is a huge part of LGBT+ history, and it’s something that we knew needed to be handled with care.”

The duo continued, “The LGBT+ community fought for years for the right to proper research and healthcare, and because of that fight, millions of lives have been saved. We wanted to celebrate that victory. Through perseverance, strength, and love, our characters not only survive, but live long, healthy lives together.”

Watch the video below.