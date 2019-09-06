Lil Nas X releases new video for ‘Panini’

ABOVE: Lil Nas X with futuristic robot backup dancers in the “Panini” music video (from YouTube).

Breakout musician Lil Nas X released the music video for his single “Panini,” in which he shows how hyper-aware he is of his own popularity.

With his song “Old Town Road” spending a record-breaking 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Lil Nas X knows that he is everywhere in media now. Lil Nas X came out as gay in June, making the point that artists should be able to come out at any time — even when at the top of the charts.

The rapper-singer makes the message that he and all aspects of his life are everywhere for the public to see and scrutinize very clearly in the “Panini” video, which shows a girl, played by Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson, desperately running through a futuristic world trying to avoid Lil Nas X— going as far as to jump out of a plane to get away from him — only to find him again at every turn.

Though the video has only been out for a few hours, it has already gained over a million views and is No. 1 on YouTube’s trending page.

“Panini,” along with Lil Nas X’s hit “Old Town Road,” can be found on his debut EP, “7.”

Watch the new music video below.