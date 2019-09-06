‘Grace and Frankie’ to end with its seventh season

ABOVE: Grace and Frankie, played by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. (from Facebook)

Netflix original comedy series “Grace and Frankie” is coming to an end with the release of its seventh season.

The show, starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, follows two rivals who become unlikely friends after their husbands fall in love with each over and decide they want to get married.

It touches on themes like female friendships and the meaning of “family” as the titular characters learn how to make sense of their lives again after this change.

First airing in 2015, “Grace and Frankie” will end as Netflix’s longest running show with 94 episodes. The sixth season will premiere in January 2020. No release date for the seventh season has been set yet.