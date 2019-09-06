Eric McCormack, Laurie Metcalf and more headline Concert for America in LA

ABOVE: Eric McCormack. (Photo by David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons)

“Will and Grace” star Eric McCormack and Tony winner Laurie Metcalf are among the headliners for Concert for America, a benefit concert for the National Immigration Law Center, at UCLA’s Royce Hall on Sept. 21.

Other recently announced performers include “Supergirl” co-stars and newlywed couple Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood, Grant Gustin (“The Flash”), Tony nominee Liz Callaway (“Anastasia”), Grammy Award-winning singer Melissa Manchester, Caroline Rhea (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) and Gina Torres (“Suits”).

Billy Porter, Rachel Bay Jones, Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery, Cheyenne Jackson, Wayne Brady and Marcia Cross were previously announced as co-headliners.

The concert, organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, aims to raise funds for the National Immigration Law Center to aid low-income immigrants and their families.