Eric McCormack, Laurie Metcalf and more headline Concert for America in LA

By : Mariah Cooper OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
September 6, 2019
Comments: 0
ABOVE: Eric McCormack. (Photo by David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons)

“Will and Grace” star Eric McCormack and Tony winner Laurie Metcalf are among the headliners for Concert for America, a benefit concert for the National Immigration Law Center, at UCLA’s Royce Hall on Sept. 21.

Other recently announced performers include “Supergirl” co-stars and newlywed couple Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood, Grant Gustin (“The Flash”), Tony nominee Liz Callaway (“Anastasia”), Grammy Award-winning singer Melissa Manchester, Caroline Rhea (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) and Gina Torres (“Suits”).

Billy Porter, Rachel Bay Jones, Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery, Cheyenne Jackson, Wayne Brady and Marcia Cross were previously announced as co-headliners.

The concert, organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, aims to raise funds for the National Immigration Law Center to aid low-income immigrants and their families.

Share this story:

Avatar

Mariah Cooper OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Patti LuPone shades Madonna’s acting skills
Jonny McGovern heads to the Parliament House to Werk Qween!
Pop A-Z: 2016 had no shortage of gorgeous distractions from its torrents of depression