PHOTOS: Watermark celebrates its 25th anniversary in Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG | Watermark celebrated its 25th anniversary in Tampa Bay on Aug. 30 with an evening at Metro Inclusive Health.

Ahead of the gathering, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman proclaimed Aug. 30, 2019 as “Watermark Newspaper’s 25th Anniversary Day” in St. Petersburg. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor joined him, proclaiming it “Watermark Publishing Group Day” in Tampa.

The festivities began with a reading by the Tampa Bay Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, who presented a Certificate of Sainthood to “Saint Watermark” and another to “Saint Rick Claggett,” Watermark’s owner, publisher and editor. Mayor Kriseman subsequently read St. Petersburg’s city proclamation, sharing his longtime support of Watermark’s efforts with community advocates and allies.

Founder and guiding light Tom Dyer subsequently joined Claggett in thanking the community for 25 years of support. Elected officials in attendance included St. Petersburg City Councilmember Gina Driscoll, Largo Commissioner Michael Smith, former County Commissioner Kevin Beckner and representatives from Rep. Charlie Crist‘s office.

Watermark would like to thank all of our readers and the anniversary celebration’s attendees for their continued support. A special thank you to Mayors Castor and Kriseman for their proclamations, the Tampa Bay Sisters for their presentation, Bloom Envy Boutique for their beautiful arrangements, The Stuffed Mushroom for their fabulous food, VJ Nick Comis for the amazing music and Metro Inclusive Health for welcoming us into your state-of-the-art facility.

You can view photos from the evening below.

Photos by Dylan Todd.