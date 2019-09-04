‘Plant-curious’ eatery Hungry Pants to open in Orlando’s SODO area this fall

By : Jeremy Williams
September 4, 2019
Comments: 0

ORLANDO | Husbands Joey Conicella and Alex Marin, the dynamic duo behind Yum Yum Cupcake Truck, are bringing a new restaurant to the SODO area of Orlando.

Hungry Pants will be located at 3421 S. Orange Ave. and feature food inspired by the way Conicella and Marin eat in their everyday lives. A type of eating they have named “plant-curious.”

Alex Marin (L) and Joey Conicella.

“Think experimenting with lots of veggies and whole foods, but not totally giving up on the comfort foods and flavors you love. In other words, we’re 100% plant-based 80% of the time,” Conicella said in an email. “Hungry Pants is meant to be that rare combination of between healthy and approachable.”

Conicella calls Hungry Pants a “fast-fine setting” inspired by popular eateries like Souvla in San Francisco and Dig Inn in New York City.

Hungry Pants is scheduled to open in late October. For more information, visit EatHungryPants.com.

Share this story:

Avatar

Jeremy Williams

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Apolgies. At this time, there are no related posts available for this entry.