New LGBTQ dive bar opening in Orlando’s Milk District

ORLANDO | If you are someone who appreciates a good dive bar, then the team behind Southern Nights Orlando and Southern Craft has something right up your alley.

District Dive is opening in Orlando’s Milk District at 2401 E. South St. and is nestled in between your two favorite Southern establishments.

“Can’t wait for the new hangout spot! I’ll be tending twice a week to talk sport stuff,” wrote artist and bartender Nick Smith on Facebook. “You can throw darts, play pool and tell me stories about football that I’ll nod and act like I understand.”

District Dive was scheduled to have its soft opening on Sept. 5, but due to hurricane Dorian the owners announced on Facebook Sept. 3 that it would be pushed back to a yet undetermined date.

For more details visit District Dive’s Facebook and Instagram.