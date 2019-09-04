Lil Nas X explains why he came out on HBO series ‘The Shop’

ABOVE: Lil Nas X on “The Shop.” (Screenshot from Twitter)

Lil Nas X explained why he came out while having the no. 1 song in the U.S. to the panel of guests, which included comedian Kevin Hart, on the HBO series, “The Shop.”

“For me, the cool dude with the song on top of everything to say this, any other time I’m doing this for attention in my eyes, but if you doing this when you are at the top, you know it’s like for real,” said the “Old Town Road” singer.

Lil Nas X’s massive hit single “Old Town Road” spent 19 weeks at no. 1 on the Billboard’s Hot 100, breaking the record previously held by “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boys II Men (1995-1996) and “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber (2017), which tied for the record at 16 weeks.

Lil Nas X began the discussion after being asked why he came out when he did.

“It’s not like being forced,” he said. “I’m growing up to hate this shit.”

Hart replied, “Hate what?”

“Homosexuality. Gay people. Come on now,” Lil Nas X stated. “If you really from the hood you know.”

A backlash developed on Twitter with some commenting that it seemed like Lil Nas X was being subjected to homophobia on the show.

“I’m very disappointed that lil nas x was subjected to gaslighting about homophobia in this ‘conversation.’ He shouldn’t have had to defend himself against the obvious like this,” wrote author Brooke Obie on Twitter.

“LMAOOOOOOOO at Kevin Hart acting confused and fixing his dumb ass mouth to ask Lil Nas X why he would have homophobic thoughts as a kid. Uhhhhh, I dont know, maybe cuz SOME people make jokes about beating up their gay children?? FOH,” tweeted actor Amir Talai.

“Kevin Hart acting like he doesn’t know why Lil Nas X would be scared to come out is like someone who stole the thing you lost helping you look for it,” comedian Phillip Henry tweeted.

“The Shop” is a talk show series where guests have conversations and debates in a barbershop. It premiered on HBO in Aug. 2018.