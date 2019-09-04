Kristen Stewart says she was advised to hide her sexuality for her career

ABOVE: Kristen Stewart. (Photo via Wikimedia Common)

Actress Kristen Stewart says she was told she hide her sexuality to land a film role.

In an interview for Harper’s Bazaar, the “Twilight” star claims she was urged by an undisclosed person to not be affectionate with her girlfriend in public in order to star in a Marvel film.

“I have fully been told, ‘If you just like do yourself a favor, and don’t go out holding your girlfriend’s hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie,’” Stewart told Harper’s Bazaar.

“I was informed by an old school mentality, which is — you want to preserve your career and your success and your productivity, and there are people in the world who don’t like you, and they don’t like that you date girls, and they don’t like that you don’t identify as a quote unquote ‘lesbian’, but you also don’t identify as a quote unquote ‘heterosexual’. And people like to know stuff, so what the f–k are you?” she added.

Stewart dates women but reportedly does not label her sexuality.