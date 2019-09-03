‘Straight pride’ parade draws marchers, protesters

BOSTON (AP) | A “straight pride” parade and counter-demonstration went off in Boston Aug. 31 without any major conflicts reported between the two groups.

An organization calling itself Super Happy Fun America announced the parade as Boston celebrated LGBTQ Pride Month earlier this summer, saying it believes straight people are an oppressed majority.

Counter-demonstrators accused those organizers of promoting an atmosphere of violence toward the LGBTQ community.

The parade, with marchers carrying signs such as “2020 Trump” and “Build The Wall,” moved from Copley Plaza, through major downtown streets before ending with a rally at City Hall Plaza, where the crowd and speakers were outnumbered by those protesting them from behind barricades. Photos can be seen via Twitter below.

Tourists say they thought the “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston was a Trump rally #WCVB pic.twitter.com/n3YdXjK9sG — John Atwater (@AtwaterWCVB) August 31, 2019

Just a handful of people here to see the speakers after the “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston #WCVB pic.twitter.com/8KviUI3zGU — John Atwater (@AtwaterWCVB) August 31, 2019

Several dozen people gathering for a “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston. Equal number of protesters #WCVB pic.twitter.com/URW9FZmsO5 — John Atwater (@AtwaterWCVB) August 31, 2019

Several arguments and minor fights were reported on the parade route and police made over 30 arrests, but did not report any major confrontations. Four officers suffered minor injuries during the parade.