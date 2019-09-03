Hope & Help announces move to new facilities

ABOVE: Hope & Help’s Re-Start group marches in the Orlando AIDS Walk at Lake Eola in 2018. (Photo by Jake Stevens)

ORLANDO | The Hope & Help Center of Central Florida will be moving to a new location in Winter Park, the health organization announced in a press release Aug. 28.

“Due to increased demand of HIV-related services, the company is relocating to a larger facility,” the release reads. The new facility is located at 4122 Metric Drive, #800 in Winter Park. Hope & Help moved into their previous facility at 707 Mendham Blvd. in Orlando two years ago.

“We’ve finally found a location that we believe is home not only for our staff, but for the many people affected by HIV who we serve,” said Lisa Barr, Hope & Help’s executive director, in the press release. “Our new home offers a space exclusively for support groups, a much larger community events room and more offices and exam rooms for our medical clinic. The new location allows us to see more people and better meet their health and wellness needs.”

Hope & Help is a not-for-profit health center that specializes in the prevention and treatment of HIV and STDs through testing and treatment in the Central Florida area. Hope & Help organizes Orlando’s annual AIDS Walk at Lake Eola Park.

For more information, visit HopeAndHelp.org.