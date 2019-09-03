Come Out With Pride announces 2019 parade grand marshals

ABOVE: Come Out With Pride’s Most Colorful Parade in 2018. (Photo by Brian Becnal)

ORLANDO | Come Out With Pride (COWP) will have four grand marshals for its 2019 Most Colorful Parade in downtown Orlando Oct. 12. COWP made the announcement in a press release Sept. 2.

The 2019 grand marshals are Miss International Queen 2019 Jazell Barbie Royale, founder of The Orlando Ribbon Project Ben Johansen, Central Florida Sounds of Freedom Band and Color Guard and, in memoriam, LGBTQ pioneer Joel Strack.

“Our community grand marshals for 2019 truly epitomize what a hero can be in our community,” said Jeff Prystajko, board president of COWP, in the release. “Each grand marshal has done much to uplift, nurture and showcase the LGBTQ+ community in our region and beyond.”

The COWP 2019 parade and festival’s theme “Heroes,” which was announced in July, played into why the board selected each of the grand marshals.

“Defined in many ways, a hero can be a public servant, community activist or someone unafraid to be their true authentic self,” COWP stated in the release. “Each grand marshal has shown their dedication to the community by encouraging everyone to be a hero by making a positive difference in other people’s lives.”

Read more about each of the grand marshals below.

Jazell Barbie Royale

As Miss International Queen 2019, Royale was the first black transgender woman to take the crown, as well as the first contestant from the U.S. to win the title since 2005. As a fierce LGBTQ+ advocate, Royale works in the Orlando community with Bliss Cares, focusing on transgender, HIV/AIDS and sexual health issues. Royale is also a popular regular performer at the Parliament House in Orlando.

Ben Johansen

The founder of The Orlando Ribbon Project, Johansen has made nearly one million ribbons since June 12, 2016. The project, created to identify volunteers the days after the Pulse tragedy, has grown into a community movement that brings awareness to Pulse, as well as the history of the rainbow in LGBTQ+ culture. Johansen will make his one-millionth ribbon at the Come Out With Pride Parade and Festival on stage during the evening Community Rally.

Central Florida Sounds of Freedom Band and Color Guard

Since 2011, the Central Florida Sounds of Freedom Band and Color Guard have been promoting LGBTQ+ awareness, acceptance and equality through music, entertainment and fellowship. Their diverse membership unites members with a common goal — to serve and educate through the performing arts. Additionally, the Band and Color Guard, along with the South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble and the Tampa Bay Pride Band, will host an official Orlando Pride Week Concert – “Looking Back. Moving Forward.” – on Oct. 13 at The Plaza Live, as part of the Lesbian and Gay Band Association (LGBA) National Conference.

Joel Strack (in memoriam)

One of Orlando’s most prolific LGBTQ+ advocates, Strack was instrumental in the creation of Orlando’s first Gay Days and Pride parade, as well as the Orlando Gay Chorus and the Gay and Lesbian History Museum. Additionally, Strack’s advocacy was instrumental in providing resources to those fighting HIV/AIDS in Orlando. Strack passed away on July 15. He will be represented by his friends and family in the parade.

For more information on the grand marshals and all the events for Come Out With Pride, visit ComeOutWithPride.com.