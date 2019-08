ABOVE: Maluma and Ricky Martin in “No Se Me Quita.” (Screenshot from YouTube)

Maluma released the music video for “No Se Me Quita” featuring Ricky Martin and set against a vibrant, colorful beach background.

The music video, filmed in Miami, shows Maluma falling for a lifeguard. Martin tries to help Maluma come up with a scheme for Maluma to kiss her.

“No Se Me Quita” will appear on Maluma’s upcoming album “11:11.”

Watch below.