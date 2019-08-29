Watermark celebrates its silver anniversary with a look back at the LGBTQ headlines of the past 25 years

For 25 years, in nearly 700 issues, Watermark has been telling the stories of Central Florida and Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ communities.

First premiering in Orlando in 1994, and then expanding into Tampa Bay in 1995, Watermark now covers more than a dozen counties across the state. We can be found in many Florida cities including Daytona Beach, Orlando, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Sarasota—and thanks to WatermarkOnline.com, we have developed an international audience which relies on us for news, politics, sports, arts and entertainment as it pertains to the LGBTQ community.

Watermark has covered the gamut of the ever-changing sexual orientation and gender identify alphabet as it has evolved over the last quarter century, something you will see in the pages below. We have devoted a page to each year Watermark has been in publication to highlight just some of the LGBTQ history we have covered over the last 25 years.

Watermark has reported on the events that have shaped this community, but as we are also a part of this community; we have been there to celebrate, mourn and fight with you. We have been here to let you know what is happening to the community in the U.S. and around the world, but most importantly we have been in your neighborhoods, your community organizations and your LGBTQ safe spaces to share your local stories.

Thank you for bringing us into your homes for the last 25 years, and thank you for your support as we continue to bring you your stories for years to come.

We strive to bring you a variety of stories, your stories. We hope you enjoy our look back at 25 years of Watermark.