Watch: ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ releases first trailer

ABOVE: “American Horror Story: 1984” premieres Sept. 18, photo via AHS’ Facebook page.

“American Horror Story: 1984” released its first full trailer giving an introduction to some of the main characters in the ’80s slasher flick-themed season.

The trailer shows Cody Fern portraying an aerobics instructor who convinces his friends (Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd) to become camp counselors at Camp Redwood. When they arrive, Mr. Jingles, a murderer, has just escaped from a nearby asylum.

“Pose” actress Angelica Ross, “Glee” star Matthew Morrison, “American Horror Story” alumni Leslie Grossman and John Carroll Lynch will also join the cast this season. Gus Kenworthy, DeRon Horton, and Zach Villa also star.

This is the first season Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson won’t appear.

“American Horror Story: 1984” premieres on Sept. 18 at 10 p.m. on FX.

Watch the trailer below.