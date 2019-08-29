Listen: Watermark, Metro, more discuss American Stage’s ‘Fun Home’

ABOVE: (L-R) Mollie Posnik, Adrianna Hick and David Mann in American Stage’s “Fun Home.” Photo courtesy American Stage.

ST. PETERSBURG | American Stage has released the latest episode of “Spotlight: The American Stage Podcast,” a community conversation surrounding their production of “Fun Home” featuring representatives from Watermark, Metro Inclusive Health and more.

“Spotlight” exists to illuminate the artistry and ideas behind the theatrical stories American Stage produces. The company closed out its 2018-2019 season with the hit musical “Fun Home” on Aug. 18.

The celebrated production is based on Alison Bechdel’s best-selling graphic memoir of the same name and was the first Broadway musical to feature a lesbian protagonist. It introduces audiences to Bechdel at three different ages as she unravels the mysteries of her childhood.

American Stage welcomed Metro Division Director of Development James Keane, St. Petersburg’s LGBTQ Liaison and Metro Marketing Manager Jim Nixon, City Side Lounge co-show director and Tampa Bay entertainer Te Monet and Watermark Tampa Bay Bureau Chief Ryan Williams-Jent for the discussion. It was hosted by Patrick A. Johnson and produced by Sadie Lockhart.

The podcast surrounds the musical’s themes, including identity, inter-generational support and more ways to be an inclusive community. You can listen on Spotify, iTunes, Google Play, by clicking here or below.