ALSO Youth executive director resigns

SARASOTA | Nathan Bruemmer, JD has resigned as the executive director of ALSO Youth effective Aug. 31, the organization shared Aug. 29.

ALSO Youth was founded in 1992 and exists to empower LGBTQ youth and their allies by creating inclusive communities. Bruemmer has served as executive director for two years.

“As family demands require me to step away, I am proud of the hard work and great strides we have taken over the past years to meet the growing and evolving needs of the youth,” Bruemmer said in a press release. “I am incredibly humbled by the courage our kids have shown by raising their voices to express their needs. It has been my honor to serve them.”

“We appreciate Nathan’s leadership during a crucial time in ALSO Youth’s history and look forward to further growth and deepening of the work spearheaded during his tenure,” Lana Bruce, President of the Board of Directors, added.

ALSO Youth’s former executive director Donna Hanley, MA, LMHC, will serve as interim director effective Sept. 3. For more information, visit ALSOYouth.org.