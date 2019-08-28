MCU’s first major openly gay character will be in ‘The Eternals’

ABOVE: Kevin Feige. (Photo by Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons)

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first openly gay character will appear in “The Eternals.”

“He’s married. He’s got a family. And that is just part of who he is,” Feige spilled about the character to “Good Morning America” at the D23 Expo in California.

Before the announcement, it was suspected Valkyrie would be the first major LGBTQ character in the MCU in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which opens on Nov. 5, 2021. “The Eternals” will hit theaters on Nov. 6, 2020.

Possible actors portraying the gay character could be Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, and Dong-seok Ma as Gilgamesh. Angelina Jolie also stars.

“The Eternals” will also include Marvel’s first deaf character portrayed by Lauren Ridloff.