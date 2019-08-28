Matt Bomer will return for ‘Will & Grace’ final season

By : Mariah Copper of The Washington Blade, courtesy of the National LGBT Media Association
August 28, 2019
ABOVE: Sean Hayes and Matt Bomer on ‘Will & Grace.’ (Screenshot via YouTube)

Matt Bomer will return as newscaster McCoy Whitman, Will’s love interest, on the final season of the “Will & Grace” revival, according to the Wrap.

In the season 2 finale, Jack (Sean Hayes) and flight attendant Estefan (Brian Jordan Alvarez) get married in an airport terminal when their flight to Spain is canceled. Will (Eric McCormack) proposes to McCoy who has received a job offer in London.

Other returning characters include Blythe Danner as Will’s mother and Vanessa Bayer as a bakery owner. Bayer appeared in the episode “The Beefcake and the Cake Beef.”

The final 18-episode season premieres in 2020 on NBC.

