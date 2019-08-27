Texas group advocates for LGBTI migrants

ABOVE: A group of transgender women who were previously in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody arrive at a house in San Antonio that RAICES operates. Photo courtesy of Cristian Sánchez/RAICES.

SAN ANTONIO | A Texas-based immigrant advocacy group continues to provide assistance to LGBTI migrants who hope to find refuge in the U.S.

Cristian Sánchez of the Refugee and Immigration Center for Education and Legal Services on July 18 told the Washington Blade during an interview at his San Antonio office that RAICES last fall sent staffers to Mexico City to meet a “self-formed” group of LGBTI migrants from Central America. Sánchez said RAICES bought the migrants bus tickets to Tijuana, a city on the Mexico-U.S. border, and secured housing for them once they arrived.

“We made the decision to help them the rest of the way because they were suffering some discrimination within the caravan and just felt their needs weren’t really being listened to in the group decisions,” said Sánchez.

Sánchez told the Blade he soon found himself running two shelters for LGBTI migrants: One in Playas de Tijuana and a second close to downtown Tijuana.

“I basically jumped into it,” said Sánchez. “The next four, five months of my life was running that shelter (in Playas de Tijuana) and another shelter.”

Sánchez said the group of LGBTI migrants who RAICES helped in Tijuana “all made it to the U.S.” and are now “detained” throughout the country, including in Louisiana where Yariel Valdés González, a Blade contributor from Cuba who has asked for asylum in the U.S., remains in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Dozens of trans women remain in ICE custody at the South Texas Detention Complex, a privately-run detention center in Pearsall, a town along Interstate 35 that is roughly 60 miles southwest of San Antonio.

Sánchez has created what he described to the Blade as a “temporary transition house” in San Antonio for trans women who were previously in ICE custody at the South Texas Detention Complex. Sánchez said RAICES provides them with a place to sleep, eat, shower and “feel like a human again after a very dehumanizing few months of attention.”

“We have clothing and makeup to feel like yourself again, to self-actualize,” he said.

Sánchez added many of the trans migrants with whom RAICES works “have been rejected by their families and don’t have a place to go in the U.S.”

“The level of violence has pushed them to make this journey and seek asylum, even not knowing what their future is going to hold,” he said.

RAICES was founded in 1986 as the Refugee Aid Project.