PHOTOS: Watermark celebrates its 25th anniversary in Central Florida

By : Jeremy Williams
August 26, 2019


Watermark celebrated its 25th anniversary in Central Florida Aug. 23 with an event at the Orlando Museum of Art in Orlando.

The event featured a blessing from the Central Florida chapter of the Sisters of Perceptual Indulgence, as well as city and county proclamations. Mayor Jerry Demings was on hand to read the Orange County proclamation and City Commissioner Patty Sheehan read the proclamation form the City of Orlando.

Watermark wants to give a special thank you to John Michael Exquisite Weddings and Catering for supplying the food and drinks, Michelle Jones with Violectric for the live entertainment and VJ Nick Comis for the amazing music.

Check out all the photos from the evening’s event.

Photos by Dylan Todd.

Jeremy Williams

