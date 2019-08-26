Ohio attorney general joins federal argument against LGBTQ protections

By : Wire Report
August 26, 2019
Comments: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) | Ohio’s attorney general is joining the U.S. Department of Justice in arguing before the U.S. Supreme Court that federal civil rights laws provide no protection against workplace discrimination for LGBTQ employees

The Columbus Dispatch reports Attorney General Dave Yost said Aug. 23 he has joined a friend-of-the-court brief filed by other states arguing the 1964 Civil Rights Act prohibiting discrimination based on gender doesn’t apply to those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.

Yost says it’s up to Congress and not the judiciary to write laws expanding such protections.

The Supreme Court in April decided to hear cases involving people who claim they were fired because of sexual orientation and one that involves a funeral home employee fired after disclosing she was transitioning from male to female.

Share this story:

Avatar

Wire Report

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

DOJ seeks time to argue for anti-gay baker in Supreme Court case
Marriage equality activist Jim Obergefell honored as civil rights champion
West Virginia Attorney General to defend gay marriage ban