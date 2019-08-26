Karamo Brown deletes Twitter after calling Sean Spicer a ‘good guy’

ABOVE: Karamo Brown. (Photo by Alex Rhoades)

“Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown has deleted his Twitter account after coming under fire for calling Sean Spicer “a good guy.”

Brown and Spicer will compete on season 28 of “Dancing with the Stars.” In an interview with “Access Hollywood,” Brown refers to the controversial former Trump White House press secretary as “a good guy; a really sweet guy.”

“Actually, no lemme tell you something. Um, Sean Spicer and I have been talking. Yeah, like, literally, I was most excited to meet him because, like the thing is that people would look at us and think that we’re polar opposites but I’m a big believer that if you can talk to someone and meet in the middle that you can learn about each other and help each other both grow. So we have been chatting all day today. Like, he’s a good guy, a really sweet guy. Yeah, yeah, exactly. Karamo from ‘Queer Eye’ saying Sean Spicer is a nice guy. I know. I know.”

Here’s Karamo Brown calling Sean Spicer “a good guy; a really sweet guy” cause what’s morality, really? pic.twitter.com/WQVgfVVkFc — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) August 21, 2019

On Twitter, Brown addressed a fan who said they were “disappointed” Brown was “lending his celebrity” to the show with Spicer’s involvement.

“First, I have no say who is on the cast and didn’t find out till this morning that he is on!” Brown tweeted. “But I’ll tell you this… I’m excited to sit down w/ him and engage in respectful conversations. Only way things get better is if we try to educate those who have different POV than us.”

Some people didn’t agree with Brown’s cordial response to Spicer and questioned Brown on Twitter.

Famous queer activists sure do love to turn their backs on the community the moment it benefits them and plays to their privilege (why yes, this IS a subtweet about Karamo Brown agreeing to be on DWTS with Sean Spicer) — Lisa Ann Paul (@lapshaffer) August 22, 2019

This is so misguided of ⁦@Karamo⁩. We are long past the point of listening and “meeting in the middle”. This is NOT about politics, it’s about morals and truth. We know who he is and what he has done. Playing nice only enables them and rewards them. https://t.co/VOmxg74qTO — Scott Nevins (@ScottNevins) August 22, 2019

Karamo Brown is out here trying to pitch a spin-off, “Queer Eye For The Fascist Guy”. pic.twitter.com/WJczq6QzQQ — – curtis wiley – (@Curtis_Wiley) August 22, 2019

Journalist Evan Ross Katz tweeted the “Access Hollywood” clip and Brown replied accusing Katz of trying to “flame the fire and get a reaction.”

“I honestly can’t stand people like you who post things like this…just to flame the fire and get a reaction,” Brown posted in a since-deleted tweet. “We [the cast of ‘Queer Eye’] fight harder than your ass ever has for people of color and members of the LGBTQIA community.”

Seems like @Karamo deleted his tweet to @evanrosskatz posting a video of him calling Sean Spicer a nice guy. I got you. Absurd: pic.twitter.com/GmFf4dazBF — Eliel Cruz (@elielcruz) August 22, 2019

Brown continued on a blocking spree of Twitter users who disagreed with his comments on Spicer. Many of the people he blocked included people in the LGBTQ community and LGBTQ activists.

After what he’s said about @seanspicer and the fact that he’s blocked folks for calling him out on it, it’s an honor and a privilege to be blocked by @Karamo Brown. If you’re considering getting an “emotional or mental makeover” from this piece of work, reconsider. pic.twitter.com/gC1Afi6cjd — noah michelson (@noahmichelson) August 23, 2019

Katz said in a statement to Newsweek, “Interesting is the word I’ll use to see [Brown] throw out support for Spicer while blocking those (many from within his own community) that wish to hold him accountable for normalizing, if not bolstering, this effort to give Spicer a redemptive platform, one which he most certainly does not deserve.”

Brown also blocked LGBTQ activist Eliel Cruz and activist and drag performer Marti Gould Cummings.

“The reason I called out Karamo is because as a member of the LGBTQIA community we have to stand against the workings of [the Trump] administration and the people who are complicit to its actions,” Cummings told Newsweek. “LGBTQIA people are in the crosshairs of this administration and giving a platform to someone who directly worked to spread this agenda is unacceptable. Taking a real stand should outweigh a few episodes on TV and a check.”

Brown’s Twitter account appears to be deleted but it’s unclear if his account has been permanently deleted or just deactivated.