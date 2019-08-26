G7 countries to increase Global Fund contributions

ABOVE: Germany and several other G-7 countries have pledged to increase their contributions to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Germany, Italy and Canada have announced they will increase their contributions to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, announced her country has pledged to increase its contribution to the Global Fund by €1 billion ($1.1 billion) — or 17.5 percent — over the next three years. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte also announced his country will increase its contribution by €161 million ($178.9 million) — or 15 percent — during the same period.

Canada on Aug. 22 announced it would increase its contribution to the Global Fund by 15.7 percent. Then-British Prime Minister Theresa May in June announced her country would increase its contribution by £1.4 billion ($1.71 billion) — or 16 percent — over the next three years.

A Global Fund spokesperson on Monday told the Blade the European Union will increase its contribution by 16 percent.

“By pledging €1 billion, Germany is truly demonstrating its commitment to stepping up the fight against HIV, TB and malaria and to accelerating progress towards the Sustainable Development Goal of health and well-being for all,” said Global Fund Executive Director Peter Sands in a press release that announced Germany’s additional pledge. “We thank Chancellor Merkel for her steadfast leadership in global health. With such extraordinary support we can save millions of lives, get back on track toward ending the epidemics and help build the resilient and sustainable systems of health essential for the delivery of universal health coverage.”

The spokesperson with whom the Blade spoke noted the U.S. contributes $1.35 billion a year to the Global Fund. The spokesperson said this figure is roughly 33 percent of the Global Fund’s overall funding.

The Global Fund has also set what the spokesperson described as “an ambitious goal of raising at least $14 billion by the time it meets in France in October.

“It’s a very tough international environment for raising money, but we think it’s essential (not to mention a great investment!) to take action to end these epidemics,” said the spokesperson. “We’re energized by this week’s announcements, but we need the U.S. to continue to lead.”