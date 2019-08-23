Watch: Showtime releases first ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ trailer

By : Ryan Williams-Jent
August 23, 2019
ABOVE, L-R: Returning cast members Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey and Katherine Moennig. Photo via “The L Word on Showtime” Facebook page.

Showtime has released the first trailer for “The L Word: Generation Q,” the sequel to the network’s groundbreaking LGBTQ series that ran for six seasons until 2009.

The original series, which premiered in from 2004, followed a group of friends in Los Angeles, California. It was the first dramatic series exclusively about lesbian characters, detailing their sexuality and relationships.

The sequel series will run for eight episodes beginning Dec. 8 and is currently in production. It will follow the lives of the original series’ Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey) and Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig) and introduce  new characters Dani Nunez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas) and Gigi (Sepideh Moafi).

Showtime advises that the series will follow the “group of diverse, self-possessed LGBTQIA+ characters experiencing love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in LA.” Watch the first trailer below:

The L Word: Generation Q (2019) Official Teaser | SHOWTIME

Remain calm…if you can.

Posted by The L Word on Showtime on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

 

 

