Sam Smith gets candid with fans about mental health

ABOVE: Sam Smith, photo via Smith’s Facebook.

Sam Smith got candid about mental health in a series of tweets offering encouraging words to his fans.

The 27-year-old singer explained that he was reflecting on mental health while on his “first holiday in a long long time.”

“I’ve watched and read so much over the last 6 months to try and make sense of all the mess in my head. Tried to find ways to organise all of my problems so that they are bound and organised into folders and boxes, so that they will never haunt me or effect me again..,” he tweeted. “But I’m slowly starting to realise that the words above are the only words that really matter…. and they are the words of the incredible @BreneBrown …. ‘You are enough.’ That mess in your mind is not a mess. It is who you are.”

Smith wrapped up the Twitter thread by offering mental health support to his fans.

“I know we are all dealing with some really heavy shit at times. And I find listening to words from strangers comforting,” Smith writes.”So hopefully sometimes I can be that stranger to you guys … Now every morning and every night before you go to bed. Say these words to yourself in the mirror. I’m gonna do it too. We are in this together.”

Smith has been open about his struggles with body image and gender expression. He came out as non-binary in March.

I’ve watched and read so much over the last 6 months to try and make sense of all the mess in my head. Tried to find ways to organise all of my problems so that they are bound and organised into folders and boxes, so that they will never haunt me or effect me again.. — Sam Smith (@samsmith) August 20, 2019

But I’m slowly starting to realise that the words above are the only words that really matter…. and they are the words of the incredible @BreneBrown …. ‘You are enough’

That mess in your mind is not a mess. It is who you are. — Sam Smith (@samsmith) August 20, 2019

By constantly trying to change and seek perfection and a life of no pain only causes more pain I am realising.

Still on course and learning but feeling the closest I’ve ever felt to a real space of joy, gratitude and peace. — Sam Smith (@samsmith) August 20, 2019