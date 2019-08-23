Listen: Ciara joins Todrick Hall’s ‘Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels’ remix

ABOVE: Todrick Hall and Ciara, photo via Ciara’s Instagram.

Todrick Hall released a remix version of his latest single “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels” featuring Ciara.

The pair performed the song together during the WorldPride opening ceremony in New York City.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B0jUce3FyaF

Now, the official remix track has been released.

“I pop like a bottle/ And I walk like a model/ Every time that I post/ Another million dollars,” Ciara sings on the track.

Hall praised working with Ciara in a statement to Billboard.

“To collaborate with an icon and queer ally like Ciara is simply a dream come true,” Hall says. “NHHH has become an anthem for the gay community and now the song will have an even broader appeal, because no matter the race, gender or sexual orientation, everyone deserves to have a song make them feel fabulous.”

Listen below.