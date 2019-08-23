Issue: 26.17 25th Anniversary

Watermark celebrates its 25th Anniversary in this commemorative issue, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!
Watermark Issue 26.17 // August 22 – September 4, 2019
On the Cover | Page 21
Watermark 25th Anniversary
God Complexity | Page 8
Pulse survivors to hold ‘ex-gay’ march same week leaders look to ban conversion therapy in Orange County.
Diversity Decision | Page 10
Tampa recognizes LGBT-certified businesses by executive order.
Watermark 25 | Page 17
Watermark celebrates 25 years!
The LGBTQ ABC’s of the Last 25 Years | Page 22
An alphabetical look at LGBTQ pop culture over the past 25 years.
