‘Queer Eye’ cast member Karamo Brown among celebs on new ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season

“Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown will compete on season 28 of “Dancing with the Stars.” The cast was announced on “Good Morning America” on Aug. 21.

Brown will compete against former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, founding member of The Supremes Mary Wilson, “Pose” season one star James Van Der Beek, model Christie Brinkley, ex-NBA star Lamar Odom, country singer Lauren Alaina, former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke, former NFL star Ray Lewis, actress Kate Flannery and actor/comedian Kel Mitchell.

Returning dance professionals include Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Cheryl Burke, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Keo Motsepe, Witney Carson, Peta Murgatroyd, Lindsay Arnold, and Emma Slate. They will be joined by newbie dance pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashko.

“Dancing with the Stars” season 28 premieres on Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.