Equality Florida Action PAC endorses Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer for re-election

ORLANDO | Equality Florida Action PAC endorsed the re-election of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer in a Facebook post Aug. 22.

“Equality Florida Action PAC is proud to endorse Mayor Buddy Dyer – a champion for our LGBTQ community,” the organization posted.

Dyer has been mayor of Orlando since 2003.

“During his tenure, the Orlando City Commission created transgender nondiscrimination protections, designated City Hall as the first government building in Florida with ‘all-user’ bathrooms and created a citywide domestic partnership registry before marriage equality was the law of the land. In the months following the tragedy at Pulse, Mayor Dyer led Orlando and the LGBTQ community through an emotional and traumatic recovery, including helping to raise millions of dollars for Pulse families and survivors,” the post continued.

Dyer was named one of Watermark’s Most Remarkable People of 2018, in part due to his leadership in implementing City Hall’s “all-user” bathrooms.

Equality Florida Action PAC is the largest organization in Florida devoted to electing pro-equality candidates to all levels of government, according to its website. Last month the organization endorsed Florida Rep. Shevrin Jones for the state’s District 35 Senate seat in the 2020 election.