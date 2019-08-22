Ada County, Idaho adds LGBTQ status to anti-discrimination policy

By : Wire Report
August 22, 2019
Comments: 0
ABOVE: Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho. (From Wikimedia Commons)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) | Ada County has expanded its anti-discrimination policy to include protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) employees.

Boise State Public Radio reports the new policy has been in the works for a couple of months now, and was recently approved by the Ada County Commissioners.

Commissioner Diana Lachiondo, a Democrat, said the change is a small but important way to support current and prospective county employees.

More than a dozen cities across Idaho — including Boise and Meridian in Ada County — have passed broader ordinances that ban discrimination against all members of the LGBTQ community in the areas of employment, housing and public accommodations.

Idaho lawmakers have refused for years to add protections for gender identity and sexual orientation to the state’s human rights laws, with some lawmakers citing concerns that such protections would harm religious groups.

Share this story:

Avatar

Wire Report

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Meridian becomes 14th Idaho city to ban LBGTQ discrimination
idaho gay lgbt
Idaho’s gay and lesbian activists claim progress on bill
idaho gay lgbt
Idaho moves forward with gender identity and sexual orientation protections