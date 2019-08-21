VH1 renews ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

VH1 has renewed the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” franchise for two more seasons.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 12 have been greenlit by the network, RuPaul announced in a video clip posted on Monday.

“Hey squirrel friends, are you hungry for more RuPaul’s Drag Race? Good, ’cause your country breakfast is ready!” RuPaul says in the clip. “And I’m serving up a new season of ‘All Stars 5’ and a new season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 12.’ And they’re coming soon to VH1.”

“All Stars 5” will have returning “Drag Race” queens compete for a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame.” Season 12 will bring in a new group of queens to showcase their talents and impress Ru.

Premiere dates for both seasons have yet to be announced.