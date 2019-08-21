Trump: ‘I’ve done very well’ with LGBT community

By : THE WASHINGTON BLADE STAFF, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
August 21, 2019
Comments: 0

President Trump for the first time on Tuesday acknowledged last week’s endorsement of his 2020 campaign by the Log Cabin Republicans.

The Washington Blade’s Chris Johnson asked Trump a question while on pool duty at the White House. The exchange follows.

Washington Blade: Mr. President, your administration has been taking steps to make it easier to discriminate against LGBT people in the workforce. Are you OK with those actions?

Trump: Well, you know, I just got an award and an endorsement yesterday from the exact group. You saw that? They gave me the endorsement yesterday. I was very honored. It was Log Cabin. The Log Cabin, and I was very honored to receive it.

I’ve done very well with that community and some of my biggest supporters are of that community, and I talk to them a lot about it. I think I’ve done really very well with that community, as you know, Peter Thiel and so many others, they’re — they’re with me all the way, and they like the job I’m doing, and I just got a big endorsement from the Log Cabin group.

The Blade asked a follow up question that went unanswered: “But what about those actions?”

