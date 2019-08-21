SAVE seeks executive director

MIAMI | Safeguarding American Values for Everyone (SAVE), which exists to promote, protect and defend equality in Miami-Dade County for the LGBTQ community, is seeking its next executive director.

Established in 1993, SAVE says it “strives to accomplish this mission through community education, grassroots organizing, mobilization and advocacy.” The organization has fought for marriage equality, the banning of conversion therapy and Miami-Dade’s Human Rights Ordinance.

Tony Lima, SAVE’s former executive director, was removed from the position after four men charged with hate crimes in an anti-LGBTQ attack attended the group’s gala in June. SAVE’s founding chair Damian Pardo was named interim executive director July 11.

SAVE advises they are looking for “a dynamic leader with extensive, in-depth knowledge of LGBTQ issues, experience in fundraising, understanding of the South Florida media landscape (English/Spanish; Creole is a plus) and digital communications strategies.” Responsibilities include representing SAVE in the community with a focus on the organization’s mission, partnering with legislators and advocates, managing a cohesive team and more.

Candidates are asked to submit their resume, a cover letter and any relevant materials to SAVE Search Committee Chair Helena Castro at Helena@SAVE.LGBT.

For more information, visit SAVE.LGBT/ExecutiveDirector.