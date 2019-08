Grad nixed from yearbook over tuxedo photo; reprint promised

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) | An Alabama high school graduate doesn’t appear in her yearbook after wearing a tuxedo top for her senior portrait, instead of the black drape female students usually wear.

Holley Gerelds tweeted that she was left out of the Springville High yearbook “because I’m a lesbian who wanted to wear a tux instead of a drape.”

The 18-year-old paid $25 and posed for her senior class portrait, but the yearbooks delivered last week list her as “not pictured,” with her name misspelled.

i would like to add that i’m not trying to get anyone in trouble or sent hate. i’m just upset that i didn’t get put into MY senior yearbook because i’m a lesbian who wanted to wear a tux instead of a drape. i paid for my pictures just like everyone else. — hg (@holley__g) August 15, 2019

She said she doesn’t want to cause trouble, and just wants people to be educated. She tells WTVM that “life is hard enough, do what makes you happy!”

The principal apologized. St. Clair County Superintendent Mike Howard said the yearbook page will be reprinted and policies will be reevaluated.