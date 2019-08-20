Va. school district appeals ruling in Gavin Grimm case

A Virginia school district on Aug. 19 appealed a federal judge’s ruling in favor of a transgender man who challenged its bathroom policy.

The Gloucester County School Board filed its appeal less than two weeks after U.S. District Court Judge Arenda L. Wright Allen of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia ruled in favor of Gavin Grimm.

Grimm was a sophomore at Gloucester County High School in 2015 when he filed a federal lawsuit against the district’s policy that prohibited students from using bathrooms and locker rooms that did not correspond with their “biological gender.” Allen on Aug. 9 ruled the district discriminated against Grimm when it enacted the policy.

The U.S. Supreme Court was scheduled to hear oral arguments in the case in 2017. The justices remanded it to the 4th Circuit after President Trump rescinded guidance to public schools that said Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 requires them to allow trans students to use restrooms based on their gender identity.

“The school board has announced an appeal, showing that despite having another loss under their belt, their priority lies with discriminating against trans students,” said Grimm on Aug. 19 in a tweet. “That’s no surprise to us and we won’t quit fighting until the end. Thanks to everyone for your continued support.”