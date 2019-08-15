Sarasota Pride skips 2019, announces January 2020 celebration

SARASOTA | Sarasota Pride, Inc. announced Aug. 15 that its next PrideFest will be held Jan. 25, 2020 rather than in 2019, a departure from the organization’s traditional celebrations held in October.

Sarasota Pride aims to promote visibility and self-esteem among the LGBTQ community in Sarasota and throughout Florida. Chairman Cindy Barnes led the organization into its 29th year on Oct. 20, 2018 at J.D. Hamel Park.

“The park is hosting Oktoberfest Oct. 18-20,” Barnes confirmed to Watermark ahead of the announcement. “The city only allows so many events per date within the city limits.”

The chairman added that while Oct. 12 was available, which could have allowed an Oct. 2019 outing, it conflicted with two other Pride celebrations in Florida. “Pulling from the same resources just makes a successful event almost impossible,” she said.

Barnes further explained that because Charlotte County Pride dissolved in 2019—which was previously held in Port Charlotte in January—moving to 2020 seemed ideal. “With time to get on the city books and less Prides to complete with, that looks like our best option,” she advised.

Sarasota Pride’s official announcement came via social media, a “save the date” for Jan. 25, 2020 from 11-4 p.m. You can view it below:

“Sarasota Pride moves into the Winter … WONDERLAND!” Barnes muses. “We are hoping for cooler weather … It will be season so we’re hoping to draw people here for the week events of Pride. More info to come.”

For more information about Sarasota Pride, visit SarasotaPride.org.