Metro Inclusive Health, CAN break ground on Tampa expansion

ABOVE: Leaders including Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Metro CEO Lorraine Langlois (4th, 5th from L) break ground in Tampa Aug. 15. Photo courtesy Metro Inclusive Health.

TAMPA | Metro Inclusive Health, CAN Community Health and Alliant Partners began the restoration of Tampa’s German American Club for their Tampa expansion Aug. 15.

The partners announced their plans for the expansion in April after acquiring the historic venue, located at 2105 N. Nebraska Ave. Metro and CAN currently lease space at 1315 E. 7th Ave. in Ybor.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, they unveiled renderings of the restoration and their plans for a capital campaign to raise $2.5 million to assist in transforming the building into a state-of-the-art health center. They were joined by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, a number of elected officials and LGBTQ community allies and advocates from throughout Tampa Bay.

“Without Alliant and the Capitano family, this effort would not be possible,” Metro CEO Lorraine Langlois says. “They have been some of our biggest cheerleaders and insisted on helping us stay and grow in Ybor.”

“CAN and METRO started their partnership in 2013, building what has become a model for us in other communities across the Southeast United States, Puerto Rico and now Arizona,” CAN CEO Rick Carlisle adds. “This investment in our community will continue to transform modern healthcare services for all in the Tampa Bay area.”

With community assistance, Metro and CAN completed the renovation of their 47,000 square foot facility in St. Petersburg in Dec. 2018. Once operational, the Tampa health center will join the St. Petersburg campus in offering technology that connect patients directly to their provider for real time access to essential services.

Watermark was on hand to help celebrate the restoration ceremony. Check our photos, as well as Metro’s, below.

Photos by Metro Inclusive Health:

Photos by Russ Martin.