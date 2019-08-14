Watch: Bob the Drag Queen emcees a ‘Basic Ball’ for ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’

ABOVE: Bob the Drag Queen on “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” (Screenshot via YouTube)

Bob the Drag Queen emcees a “Basic Ball,” a “ball for the rest of the LGBTQ-ties,” on HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

The ball, which mimics the ballroom scene, has categories such as Clinical Depression, Barbecue Daddy and Just Awkward in the Body.

There’s something for everyone whether you’re “Mother Exhausted from the House of Tired” or “one of the eternal children of the House of Forever 21.”

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” airs on Fridays at 11 p.m. on HBO.

Watch below.