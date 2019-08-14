Tampa recognizes LGBTQ-certified businesses by executive order

ABOVE: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor presents her executive order to recognize LGBTQ-certified businesses at the 2019 NGLCC conference Aug. 14. Photo courtesy Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

TAMPA | The city of Tampa will formally recognize LGBTQ-certified businesses in contracting and procurement opportunities, Mayor Jane Castor announced Aug. 14 during the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) International Business & Leadership Conference.

The conference, held at the Tampa Convention Center Aug. 13-16, is the largest gathering of LGBTQ business leaders and allies in the world. Castor, Tampa’s 59th and first openly LGBTQ mayor, detailed her executive order directing the city to formally recognize LGBTQ businesses during a luncheon interview with NGLCC President Justin G. Nelson.

The NGLCC is the nation’s only organization dedicated to expanding economic opportunities for the LGBTQ business community. In addition to working with its 15 affiliate chambers, including the Tampa Bay Diversity Chamber of Commerce (TBDCC), it also serves as the exclusive certification body for LGBTQ-owned businesses, granting them LGBT Businesses Enterprise (LGBTBE) designation.

NGLCC notes that by becoming an LGBTBE, businesses are able to build relationships with America’s leading corporations, generate clients and team with one another for contracting opportunities. They add that certification allows LGBTQ-owned businesses to differentiate themselves from competitors as corporate America becomes more inclusive.

“As you know, NGLCC and our affiliate partners around the country have been working diligently to open up public sector supply chains for LGBT companies,” Nelson shared with Castor during their interview. “[Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti] just signed an executive order a few weeks ago, making it the largest city in the country; your neighbor, [Mayor] Buddy Dyer, just signed this a few months ago down in Orlando—can you share your plans of what you may be doing around the inclusion of LGBT businesses in the city of Tampa?”

“Well, funny you should bring that up,” Castor responded, garnering cheers from the crowd. “We have a new executive order that includes the LGBT community … any business that wants to participate can be certified through yours truly, through NGLCC, and [TBDCC President] Justice Gennari will take care of that with the Tampa Bay Diversity [Chamber], ensuring that businesses are certified and therefore eligible to take part in any city contracts.”

Castor and Nelson were joined onstage by Gennari and NGLCC Senior Vice President Jonathan D. Lovitz, who shared the framed order with the crowd. Watch:

Castor subsequently shared via social media that she was honored to announce her executive order at the conference, making Tampa the second city in Florida to do so after Orlando became the first city in April. Similarly, St. Petersburg added LGBTQ-owned businesses to its small business program in June.

“Was honored to announce my Executive Order at the NGLCC – The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce International Business & Leadership Conference to make Tampa the 2nd city in Florida to recognize LGBT-owned businesses,” Castor wrote.

NGLCC also celebrated the news:

“This is the largest LGBT business conference event in the world,” Gennari shared with Watermark ahead of the conference. “That the NGLCC chose to come here because of Tampa’s economic empowerment and growth speaks volumes of Florida and we should all be proud. It’s our job to utilize this conference to put Tampa on the map as an LGBT organization; an inclusive city that welcomes everyone to work, live and play.”

For more information about the NGLCC, visit NGLCC.org/NGLCC19. For more information about the TBDCC, visit DiversityTampaBay.org.