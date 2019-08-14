PHOTOS: Tampa Bay Diversity Chamber hosts NGLCC Opening Reception

TAMPA | The Tampa Bay Diversity Chamber of Commerce (TBDCC) hosted the opening reception for the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) International Business & Leadership Conference at the Italian Club in Ybor Aug. 13.

The NGLCC’s 2019 conference is being held in Tampa Aug. 13-16 and is the largest gathering of LGBTQ business leaders and allies in the world. More than 1,000 of its attendees gathered for the opening reception at the historic venue, which was chosen to highlight Tampa’s Cuban and Italian heritage.

A number of elected officials also joined the TBDCC in welcoming NGLCC to Tampa Bay, including Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, State Rep. Jennifer Webb, Largo City Commissioner Michael Smith and more.

Watermark was on hand to celebrate all things NGLCC 2019—check out all of our photos below.

Photos by Dylan Todd, Russ Martin, Ryan Williams-Jent.